Sports

Tearful Australia coach Lehmann quits over cheat scandal

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann, left, arrives with his team at the Cape Town International airport as they depart to Johannesburg for the final five day cricket test match, in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the match for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann, left, arrives with his team at the Cape Town International airport as they depart to Johannesburg for the final five day cricket test match, in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Australia skipper Steve Smith has been suspended by the International Cricket Council for the match for his part in a ball tampering scandal during the third test. Smith admitted some senior players were aware of the tampering attempt. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

JOHANNESBURG — Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third test last weekend.

A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis.

Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.

The final test in Johannesburg starts on Friday. South Africa leads the series 2-1.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular