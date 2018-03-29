Tigers-Pirates opener postponed because of weather
A
A
Share via Email
DETROIT — The season opener between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of bad weather.
The game has been pushed back to Friday.
The Tigers announced the postponement about four hours before the scheduled first pitch on a dreary, rainy day in the Detroit area. Last season's opener for the Tigers — against the White Sox in Chicago — was also postponed because of rain. That day, the White Sox paraded onto the field for pregame introductions, but the game itself was pushed back a day.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'I fought back:' Halifax university student speaks out about on-campus attack
-
Frequent ferries, a tax hike and more: Five things you need to know about Halifax’s budget
-
Driver goes 76 km/h over posted speed limit while on wrong side of Nova Scotia highway: police
-
Why this Alberta hockey mom is proud of her viral breastfeeding photo