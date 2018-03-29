UEFA drops probe into racial abuse of Dortmund's Batshuayi

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA has dropped the investigation into complaints by Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi that he was subject to racist chants from Atalanta fans during a Europa League game in Italy.

The Belgium international, who is on loan at Dortmund from Chelsea, tweeted after the February game: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really?!"

UEFA charged Atlanta with racism but European soccer's governing body announced on Thursday it decided "to close the disciplinary proceedings opened for racist or discriminatory behaviour ."