WHL: Willms perfect as Warriors blank Raiders 2-0; Moose Jaw leads series 3-1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brody Willms stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Moose Jaw Warriors blanked the Prince Albert Raiders 2-0 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Moose Jaw now leads their best-of-seven series 3-1.

Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke supplied the offence for the Warriors.

Ian Scott turned aside 20-of-21 shots for Prince Albert.

Moose Jaw did not score on its one power play and the Raiders went 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 TIGERS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Cole Reinhardt put away the eventual winner on a power play at the 10:34 mark of the second period as the Wheat Kings downed Medicine Hat.

The series is now tied 2-2.

Daniel Bukac, Stelio Mattheos, Linden McCorrister and Gunnar Wegleitner also scored for Brandon.

Josh Williams and Mark Rassell replied for the Tigers.

---

PATS 6 BRONCOS 3

REGINA — Jake Leschyshyn struck twice as the Pats doubled Swift Current and tied their series 2-2.

Libor Hajek had the power-play winner near the midway point of the game, while Cameron Hebig, Emil Oksanen and Jared Legien also scored for Regina.

Glenn Gawdin, Tyler Steenbergen and Matteo Gennaro replied for the Broncos.

---

REBELS 5 HURRICANES 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Hagel's power-play goal 38 seconds into the third period as the Rebels defeated Lethbridge.

The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1.

Reese Johnson, Mason McCarty, Alexander Alexeyev and Kristian Reichel also scored for Red Deer.

Matthew Stanley and Tate Olson provided the offence for Lethbridge.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cody Glass had a goal and an assist as the Winterhawks held off the Chiefs.

Portland leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.

Dennis Cholowski's power-play goal at the 7:53 mark of the second period for the Winterhawks and Joachim Blichfeld also scored.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan replied for the Chiefs.

---

AMERICANS 5 ROCKETS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Morgan Geekie struck twice, including the winner, as Tri-City took a 3-0 series lead over Kelowna.

Juuso Valimäki, Brett Clayton and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Americans.

Carsen Twarynski, Kole Lind and Conner Bruggen-Cate scored for the Rockets.