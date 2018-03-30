Bears re-sign CB Cooper to 1-year contract
A
A
Share via Email
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have re-signed cornerback Marcus Cooper to a one-year contract after releasing him this month.
Cooper made four starts and broke up three passes last season, his first with the Bears. He has 145 tackles, seven interceptions and 35 pass breakups in five seasons with Kansas City (2013-15), Arizona (2016) and Chicago.
The Bears announced the move Friday. Chicago went 5-11 and finished last in the NFC North for the fourth straight year.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm
-
Family of murdered Calgary woman getting 'hundreds of messages' from all over the world
-