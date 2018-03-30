Bulls beat Magic to end 7-game losing streak
ORLANDO, Fla. — Rookie Lauri Markkanen and Sean Kilpatrick each scored 13 points, rookie Ryan Arcidiacono had all of his eight points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 90-82 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Arcidiacono's 3-pointer started a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter for the Bulls, who took an 80-71 lead and held on to complete a four-game season sweep of the Magic.
Aaron Gordon scored 18 points for Orlando, which went scoreless for almost six minutes of the fourth quarter and shot 33
The Bulls survived a third quarter in which they made two of 22 shots while committing six turnovers. They went more than nine minutes without a field goal, missing 14 straight shots.
The Bulls led 57-44 after a first half in which Cameron Payne made three of their nine 3-pointers and Cristiano Felicio grabbed 11 rebounds.
The Bulls made nine of their first 14 shots, and a 3-pointer by Justin Holiday gave them a 14-point lead, the largest of the first half, with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.
Denzel Valentine opened the second half with a 3-pointer to put Chicago up by 16, but the Bulls went more than nine minutes without a field goal and squandering the entire 16-point lead.
Felicio finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Bulls (25-51).
TIP-INS
Bulls: The availability of G Kris Dunn (toe sprain), G Zach LaVine (knee tendinitis) and F Paul Zipser (foot pain) will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chicago, coach Fred Hoiberg said. Dunn and LaVine have each missed eight straight games.
Magic: G Wes Iwundu was a late scratch due to illness, giving Rodney Purvis his second NBA start.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host Washington on Sunday afternoon.
Magic: Play at Atlanta on Sunday night.
