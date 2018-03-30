Bulls' Robin Lopez fined for yelling at officials
NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls
The league announced the fine on Friday for Lopez's
Lopez picked up a pair of technicals with 8:43 remaining, and he gestured and pointed as he yelled at officials while walking off the floor.
"I was emotional. I had a life reaction," Lopez said after the game. "I felt I was never given the time to cool down. I was making my way towards the bench and I was hit with that second T right away. I was a little caught off guard. ... It's not something I'm particularly ashamed of. I play with passion. If I do something I feel is wrong, I apologize for it. If not, I'll stand by it."
