Cavs coach Lue expected to attend game but not sit on bench

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to attend the team's game against New Orleans as an observer.

Lue won't sit on the bench when the Cavaliers host the Pelicans on Friday night.

Lue, who did not attend the team's morning shootaround, has been on medical leave and missed the past six games. The 40-year-old stepped away from the team last week, saying he had been suffering from chest pains and insomnia this season.

Lue last coached on March 17, when he left a game in Chicago at halftime.

Associate head coach Larry Drew has been coaching the Cavaliers in Lue's absence.

Kevin Love could return against the Pelicans after missing one game with a concussion.

Kyle Korver has rejoined the team following his brother's funeral but won't play because of a sore right foot.

