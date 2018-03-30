Chargers sign ex-Eagles S Jaylen Watkins to 1-year contract
A
A
Share via Email
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Defensive back Jaylen Watkins has left the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers announced the deal Friday.
Watkins appeared in 36 games over four seasons for the Eagles, playing extensively on special teams. After making four starts for Philadelphia in 2016, he played in 15 games and all three
Los Angeles still hasn't re-signed safety Tre Boston, who has struggled to find a home in a weak NFL market for safeties. Boston played roughly 99
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
'Step backwards:' Lakeview's issues with Tsuu T'ina development triggered talks of a berm
-
Family of murdered Calgary woman getting 'hundreds of messages' from all over the world
-