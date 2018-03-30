Chargers sign ex-Eagles S Jaylen Watkins to 1-year contract

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Defensive back Jaylen Watkins has left the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers announced the deal Friday.

Watkins appeared in 36 games over four seasons for the Eagles, playing extensively on special teams. After making four starts for Philadelphia in 2016, he played in 15 games and all three post-season games for the Eagles last season.

Los Angeles still hasn't re-signed safety Tre Boston, who has struggled to find a home in a weak NFL market for safeties. Boston played roughly 99 per cent of the Chargers' snaps last season after signing a one-year deal.

___