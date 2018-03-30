Joshua 6 pounds heavier than Parker for heavyweight fight
CARDIFF, Wales — Anthony Joshua has weighed in six pounds (2.7 kilograms) heavier than Joseph Parker ahead of their world heavyweight unification title fight.
Joshua, the WBA and IBF titleholder, tipped the scales at 242 pounds (110kg) at the weigh-in at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on Friday — 12 pounds lighter than for his most recent fight against Carlos Takam in October.
Parker, the WBO champion, weighed 236 pounds, also much lighter than in his recent fights.