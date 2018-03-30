OHL: Tucker overtime hero as Colts edge Steelheads 5-4; Owen Sound advances

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Tyler Tucker scored his second goal of the night 16 seconds into overtime as the Barrie Colts beat the Mississauga Steelheads 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

The win tied the best-of-seven series 2-2.

Zachary Magwood struck twice in regulation time for Barrie and Jaden Peca also scored. Leo Lazarev made 45 saves for the win.

Michael McLeod and Cole Carter had two goals apiece for the Steelheads. Jacob Ingham stopped 24 shots.

The Colts went 1 for 2 on the power play and Mississauga was 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 2 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Kevin Hancock had both goals for Owen Sound as the Attack completed its four-game sweep of the Knights.

Hancock had the power-play winner for Owen Sound at 15:19 of the second period.

Liam Foudy replied for London.

---

FRONTENACS 6 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Ryan Cranford scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Frontenacs doubled the Battalion.

Kingston leads the series 3-1.

Cliff Pu had a pair of goals for Kingston, while Gabriel Vilardi and Linus Nyman also scored.

Kyle Potts, Matthew Struthers and Luke Burghardt supplied the offence for the Battalion.

---

ICEDOGS 5 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Matthew Philip had a pair of goals, including the second-period winner, as Niagara defeated the Generals to take a 3-1 lead in their series.

Drew Hunter, Bradey Johnson and Justin MacPherson also scored for the IceDogs.

Brendan Harrogate and Domenico Commisso scored for the Generals.

---

SPITFIRES 3 STING 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Chris Playfair's short-handed goal 3:59 into the third period was the winner as the Spitfires downed Sarnia.

The series is now tied 2-2.

Luke Boka and Curtis Douglas also scored for Windsor.

Ryan McGregor scored for the Sting.