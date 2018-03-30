Phillies place RHP Neshek on DL with right shoulder strain
ATLANTA — The Philadelphia Phillies have put right-hander Pat Neshek on the 10-day disabled with a right shoulder strain.
The move was made retroactive to Tuesday.
Neshek was not available for Thursday night's season-opening game against the Braves due to what was described as a sore right lat.
Neshek was an All-Star in 2017 when he posted a 1.59 ERA in 71 combined games with Philadelphia and Colorado.
The Phillies opened the season with another right-handed reliever, Tommy Hunter, on the disabled list with a hamstring injury.
Right-hander Yacksel Rios was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and was expected to join the team for Friday night's game at Atlanta.
