Scores and Schedule

Thursday's Games

NHL

Detroit 6 Buffalo 3

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Florida 2 (OT)

Nashville 5 San Jose 3

Minnesota 5 Dallas 2

Chicago 6 Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5 Calgary 1

Vancouver 2 Edmonton 1

Los Angeles 4 Arizona 2

---

NBA

Detroit 103 Washington 92

Miami 103 Chicago 92

San Antonio 103 Oklahoma City 99

Indiana 106 Sacramento 103

Milwaukee 116 Golden State 107

---

Major League Baseball

American League

Baltimore 3 Minnesota 2 (11 innings)

Houston 4 Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6 Boston 4

Oakland 6 L.A. Angels 5 (11 innings)

Chicago White Sox 14 Kansas City 7

Seattle 2 Cleveland 1

--

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 9 St. Louis 4

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 2 San Diego 1 (12 innings)

San Francisco 1 L.A. Dodgers 0

Arizona 8 Colorado 2

Washington at Cincinnati, ppd.

--

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

---

Friday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

Major League Baseball

American League

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0) at Toronto (Sanchez 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Price 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 0-0) at Texas (Fister 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 0-0), 10:05 p.m.

--

National League

Washington (Scherzer 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Miami (Smith 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-0) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 0-0) at San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

--

Interleague

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-0) at Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

