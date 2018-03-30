Whiting and Brierley score two tries apiece as Wolfpack defeat Rovers 24-16
WEST YORKSHIRE, Xen Gbr — The Toronto Wolfpack defeated Featherstone Rovers 24-16 on Friday in Betfred Championship rugby play at LD Nutrition Stadium.
Richard Whiting and Ryan Brierley had two tries apiece for Toronto, which improved to 6-1-1 in the second-tier league.
Martyn Ridyard, Harry Newman and Luke Briscoe scored tries for the host side.
Rugby's first transatlantic team, the Wolfpack won the third-tier Betfred League 1 last year.
