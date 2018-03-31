Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov out for rest of regular season
DENVER — The playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche received a big blow when goalie Semyon Varlamov and
Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday that Varlamov suffered a lower-body injury the night before when a Chicago player ran into him in the third period. Varlamov will be re-evaluated next week. Bednar said Johnson has a fractured patella and will be sidelined at least six weeks.
Asked if Varlamov, who has a history of groin injuries, suffered another in the crash, Bednar said on Colorado's
Jonathan Bernier is expected to start in net Sunday in Anaheim. Colorado is trying to remain in playoff contention with four games remaining.