Avs goalie Semyon Varlamov out for rest of regular season

DENVER — The playoff-chasing Colorado Avalanche received a big blow when goalie Semyon Varlamov and defenceman Erik Johnson were ruled out for the remainder of the regular season due to injuries.

Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Saturday that Varlamov suffered a lower-body injury the night before when a Chicago player ran into him in the third period. Varlamov will be re-evaluated next week. Bednar said Johnson has a fractured patella and will be sidelined at least six weeks.

Asked if Varlamov, who has a history of groin injuries, suffered another in the crash, Bednar said on Colorado's website : "He's got a couple different things going on in that collision."