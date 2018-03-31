Fire snap 4-game skid with 2-2 draw against Timbers

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Brandon Vincent had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Fire tied the Portland Timbers 2-2 on Saturday.

Vincent headed down Bastian Schweinsteiger's deep diagonal cross to cap the scoring in the 84th minute for the Fire (0-2-1). The result snapped Chicago's four-game losing streak stretching back to last season.

Sebastian Blanco headed home Andres Flores' cross from the middle of the 18-yard box to give the Timbers (0-2-2) the 2-1 lead in the 55th minute.

Schweinsteiger set up Vincent's wide cross in the 50th minute and Nemanja Nikolic tapped in his third goal of the season to make it 1-all.