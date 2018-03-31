Jets down Maple Leafs 3-1 in battle of Canada's only two playoff teams

TORONTO — Josh Morrissey and Dustin Byfuglien scored 1:10 apart in the second period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday night.

Andrew Copp had the other goal for Winnipeg (48-20-10), while Connor Hellebuyck made 28 stops in a battle of the only two Canadian NHL teams heading to the playoffs.

Patrick Marleau replied for Toronto (47-25-7), which got 26 saves from Curtis McElhinney.

The Leafs, who picked up a 7-2 victory in Winnipeg to open the season on Oct. 4, are all but assured of finishing third in the Atlantic Division. The Jets, meanwhile, look just as certain to wind up second in the Central.

Toronto's only blemish at home in more than two months coming into Saturday was Monday's 3-2 loss to last-place Buffalo that snapped a 13-game winning streak at Air Canada Centre.

The Leafs rebounded with a 4-2 victory at home against Florida on Wednesday before Friday's 5-4 win in New York against the Islanders. Winnipeg saw a six-game win streak snapped in Thursday's 6-2 loss at Chicago

Scoreless after a first period lacking much in the way of emotion, Toronto grabbed a 1-0 lead just 2:02 of the second when the league's third-ranked power play went to work.

Auston Matthews looked primed to shoot on Hellebuyck from the left faceoff circle, but instead fed Marleau, who redirected his 26th of the season home from the top of the crease.

After shooting out a pad to stop a Blake Wheeler deflection later in the period, McElhinney could do nothing at 8:30 when Morrissey's blast from the point past a screen caught him moving the wrong way for the defenceman's sixth.

McElhinney was then run into by Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele after he stopped a Wheeler breakaway seconds later, but no penalty was called on the play.

Playing minus rookie defenceman Travis Dermott because of a lower-body injury suffered in the first, the Leafs went to the penalty kill when play resumed after Jake Gardiner cross-checked Scheifele hard into the boards, much to the chagrin of home crowd.

The Jets' power play — which sat fourth overall heading into Saturday — went to work, and Byfuglien snapped his seventh off the post and in past a screened McElhinney at 9:40.

Winnipeg pulled ahead 3-1 seemingly out of nothing on a broken play with 2:26 left in the period when Copp fired his sixth shortside off a pass from Adam Lowry.

Playing the second of a back-to-back, McElhinney saw his first action in place of Frederik Andersen since making 33 saves in a 4-0 win over Montreal on March 17.

Toronto went back to the man advantage midway through the final period after Winnipeg was whistled for too many men, but neither unit could connect despite extended zone time.

The Leafs pressed further with McElhinney out for an extra attacker, but couldn't find a way past Hellebuyck before Ron Hainsey took a holding penalty on Copp with 67 seconds left in regulation to kill any hope of a comeback.

Hellebuyck had to be sharp to snag Nazem Kadri's deflection of a Marleau shot midway through the first before also blocking Connor Brown's batted effort and rebound chance from in close with under two minutes left.

Brown had another opportunity with Hellebuyck swimming in his crease moments later, but couldn't quite find the handle on a loose puck.

Notes: Toronto came in 8-2 over its last 10. ... Leafs forward Mitch Marner saw his 11-game point streak (five goals, 11 assists) come to an end. ... Leo Komarov replaced Andreas Johnsson on Toronto's fourth line after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg defenceman Jacob Trouba (concussion) returned to the lineup following a five-game absence. ... The Leafs host Buffalo on Monday, while the Jets visit Ottawa.

