Klopp says Liverpool midfielder Lallana has 'serious' injury

LONDON — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says Adam Lallana's latest injury looks "really serious" but it's too early to determine if the midfielder's hopes of going to the World Cup with England have been jeopardized.

Lallana fell heavily under an innocuous-looking challenge five minutes after coming on as a substitute for Liverpool in a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lallana was carried off on a stretcher at Selhurst Park and Klopp later said his player had a suspected muscular injury.

Klopp says "it's absolutely bad. We don't know exactly what he has, but in the first moment and then I saw him going down it looked really serious."

Lallana, who missed the first three months of the season with a thigh injury, played for England in a 1-1 draw against Italy on Tuesday. England's World Cup campaign opens on June 18 against Tunisia, with the provisional squads submitted by May 14 to FIFA.

Klopp says "it's too early" to assess Lallana's fitness for the World Cup, adding: "We hope it won't be that serious. That's not for now to decide that. It's just not good."

