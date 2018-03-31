Levante ends Girona's home winning streak in Spanish league

MADRID — Levante held Girona to a 1-1 draw in the Spanish league on Saturday, ending the Catalan club's home winning streak and moving further from the relegation zone.

Girona, in its inaugural season in the first division, had won six straight games at home without conceding any goals.

Host Girona went ahead early in the second half with a shot by Alex Granell, who found the top corner from outside the area. Levante equalized less than 15 minutes later with Jose Luis Morales's goal from close range following a quick breakaway.

Girona stayed in seventh place, still in contention for a Europa League spot next season. Levante remained 17th, but it opened a seven-point lead over Las Palmas, the first team inside the relegation zone.

The result extended Levante's unbeaten streak to four matches. It hasn't lost since Paco Lopez took over the team after coach Juan Lopez Muniz was fired.

"We moved a point closer to our goal of avoiding relegation," Lopez said. "The team keeps improving."

Barcelona plays at Sevilla later Saturday to defend an 11-point lead over Atletico Madrid, which hosts Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. Deportivo remains winless in seven matches under coach Clarence Seedorf.

Third-place Real Madrid — four points behind Atletico — visits Las Palmas on Saturday without Cristiano Ronaldo, who is getting a break ahead of the team's first-leg match at Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League quarterfinals. Along with Ronaldo, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will also rest defender Sergio Ramos, midfielder Francisco "Isco" Alarcon, left back Marcelo and midfielder Toni Kroos.

