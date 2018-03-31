OHL: Vilardi scores winner in triple overtime as Frontenacs advance

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Kingston Frontenacs downed the North Bay Battalion 6-5 on Saturday to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series.

Vilardi put away the game-winning goal for the Frontenacs at 14:05 of the third overtime period.

Kingston won the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Sean Day had a pair of goals in regulation time for the Frontenacs, while Ted Nichol and Jason Robertson also scored. Jeremy Helvig made 46 saves for the win.

Justin Brazeau had four goals for North Bay and Rhys Forhan also scored. Christian Propp kicked out 71 shots for the Battalion.

Kingston was 2 for 6 on the power play and North Bay did not score on its three man advantages.

---

ICEDOGS 5 GENERALS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman's power-play goal at the 16:57 mark of the second period was the eventual winner as Niagara won its series against Oshawa.

The IceDogs advanced after winning their series 4-1.

William Lochead, Liam Ham, Akil Thomas and Kirill Maksimov also scored for Niagara.

Kyle MacLean and Kenny Huether scored for the Generals.

---

COLTS 5 STEELHEADS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Defenceman Tyler Tucker had a goal and an assist as the Colts took the lead in their series with Mississauga.

Barrie now leads 3-2.

Justin Murray, Lucas Chiodo, Dmitry Sokolov and Jason Willms rounded out the offence for the Colts.

Mathieu Foget and Michael McLeod scored for the Steelheads.