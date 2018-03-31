Patric scores winner as Hiroshima beats Kawasaki in J-League
KAWASAKI, Japan — Brazilian striker Patric scored a late winner as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 away on Saturday to claim top spot in the J-League.
Patric struck with a left-footed shot from around 15
Also, Diego Oliveira scored in the 61st to lead FC Tokyo to a 3-2 win over Gamba Osaka.
Keigo Higashi and Masato Morishige gave Tokyo a 2-0 lead before Hwang Ui-jo scored twice to equalize for Gamba, which has yet to win this season.
Takuma Nishimura scored in the 31st as Vegalta Sendai beat V-Varen Nagasaki 1-0, and Hugo Viera scored the only goal to lead Yokohama F Marinos to a 1-0 win over Shimizu S-Pulse.
Kashima Antlers and Consadole Sapporo finished 0-0.