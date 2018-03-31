Rangers CF DeShields out 4-6 weeks, broke hand bone on swing
A
A
Share via Email
ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers
The Rangers put DeShields on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, a day after he hurt his hamate bone against Houston. DeShields was injured in the seventh inning, but stayed in the game.
DeShields was scheduled to be examined further on Saturday. He was 1 for 7 after two games.
To take DeShields' roster spot, Texas recalled right-hander Nick Gardewine from Triple-A Round Rock for Saturday's game against the Astros. Rule 5 draft pick Carlos Tocci was in the Rangers' lineup in
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
The story behind that one Windows wallpaper we've all seen a thousand times
-
-
Norwegian family cancels Easter tradition after neighbour sends this ‘terrifying’ photo
-
While all eyes were on Toronto restaurant shooting, another tragedy went unnoticed: Paradkar