Sabres D Antipin taken off ice on stretcher at Nashville

NASHVILLE — Buffalo Sabres defenceman Victor Antipin has been taken off the ice on a stretcher during the second period against the Nashville Predators.

Antipin was behind the Sabres' net and passing the puck when Predators forward Scott Hartnell checked him into the glass from behind, though Antipin turned his head just before the hit at 14:09 of the second Saturday night.

Once a trainer reached Antipin, a stretcher was called for almost immediately in a silent arena. Antipin was loaded onto a backboard before being placed on the stretcher with the defenceman's head and neck supported by a collar.

Hartnell was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit.

Antipin was skating in his 47th NHL game after reaching the NHL this season.

