Trout, Cozart each drive in 2 as Angels top A's, 8-3

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mike Trout had three hits and two RBIs, Zack Cozart also drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-3 on Saturday.

Los Angeles finished with 12 hits. Albert Pujols had two hits and two RBIs, and No. 9 batter Rene Rivera had two hits and scored two runs.

Angels right-hander Matt Shoemaker (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while improving to 5-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last seven starts against Oakland.

Cozart, who signed a $38 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles in free agency, helped the Angels get off to a fast start. He tripled and scored on Trout's double in the first. He also hit a two-run double in a three-run sixth as Los Angeles jumped out a 7-0 lead.

A's starter Daniel Mengden (0-1) was charged with six runs, five earned, and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also threw two wild pitches.

Oakland stranded nine runners, including five in scoring position.

The A's rallied with in the bottom of the sixth after the first two batters were retired. Stephen Piscotty hit a two-run single and Matt Chapman followed with an RBI double off Cam Bedrosian.

Boog Powell then struck out swinging with runners at second and third to end the inning.

Oakland brought the tying run to the plate with two outs in seventh, but former A's reliever Jim Johnson struck out Matt Olson to end the inning.

WORTH NOTING

Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia moved past former A's and Angels manager Dick Williams for 21st all-time with his 1,572nd win. ... The A's acquired RHP Josh Lucas from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for RHP Casey Meisner. The A's optioned Lucas to Triple-A Nashville. ... Angels RHP Luke Bard pitched a scoreless ninth in his major league debut.

HE SAID

"There's not a ton to go on. Our reports from Japan are that he could be upwards of 100 mph, with a good split and he knows what he's doing. We'll get a first-hand look at it tomorrow, but usually you have a better idea going to the plate what you're going to see. In this case, maybe not so much." - A's manager Bob Melvin on facing two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani on Sunday.

Labour LEADER HONORED

The A's honoured civil rights activist and labour leader Cesar Chavez on what would have been his 91st birthday, a state holiday in California. About 200 of his relatives attended the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: INF Ian Kinsler was placed on the disabled list with a groin sprain. INF Nolan Fontana was promoted from the minors.

Athletics: OF Matt Joyce (ankle soreness) was in Saturday's lineup as a DH.

UP NEXT

Ohtani makes his major league pitching debut in Sunday's series finale. He'll be opposed by RHP Daniel Gossett.

