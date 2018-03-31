Wizard star Wall returns vs Charlotte after missing 2 months
WASHINGTON — All-Star point guard John Wall is set to return to the Washington Wizards for the first time in two months.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Saturday that Wall would play later in the day against the Charlotte Hornets.
Wall hasn't played since having surgery on his left knee on Jan. 31. He is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 37 games this season.
"It's exciting to have John back," said Brooks. We've got one of the fastest players in the league and oiur
The Wizards went 15-12 without Wall, but have lost four of five to slip into sixth place in the Eastern Conference.
Brooks said that there will be no minute restriction for Wall. Brooks also said that Wall most likely will not play on Sunday at Chicago in the second game of a back-to-back.
