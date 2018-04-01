Dougie Hamilton's 17th of the season leads Flames past Oilers 3-2

CALGARY — Dougie Hamilton's 17th goal of the season, the most by an NHL defenceman, led the Calgary Flames to a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Hamilton entered the night tied in goals with Florida's Aaron Ekblad and Columbus's Seth Jones. Since Jan. 1, Hamilton's 13 goals is tied with Sean Monahan for second on the team, one behind Matthew Tkachuk.

Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (36-33-10), which snaps a seven-game losing skid. Michael Frolik added a pair of assists.

Anton Slepyshev and Mike Cammalleri scored for Edmonton (34-39-6).

Edmonton took the lead less than three minutes in, but Calgary responded with three unanswered goals before the first period ended.

Hamilton got things started with a wicked shot that got beat Cam Talbot at 6:43. It was the first shot the Oilers goaltender faced.

Hathaway put the Flames in front at 11:54, beating Talbot on a wrister inside the post from nearly 60 feet out. The short-handed goal was Hathaway's first goal in 42 games.

Backlund neatly pulled the puck around Talbot and fired in his 14th goal of the season at the 15:28 mark of the period. Oilers head coach Todd McLellan pulled Tablot after that.

Talbot's night ended after stopping 4-of-7 shots. He was replaced by Al Montoya.

The Oilers were the much better team in the second period, outshooting Calgary 12-5 and narrowing the deficit to 3-2 on Cammalleri's deflection at 12:41.

In one sequence, Edmonton had three odd-man rushes within the same penalty kill, but they only got one shot out of it. On consecutive 2-on-1s, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl failed each time to get a shot on goal.

Early in the third, the same duo combined again, but Draisaitl rung a shot off the post.

McDavid, the NHL's leading scorer, failed to pick up a point, snapping his six-game scoring streak (seven goals, seven assists).

Earning the win was Mike Smith with 34 stops, who was peppered with 15 shots in the final 20 minutes didn't let the tying goal beat him.

The power play has been a struggle for both teams and that continued with Edmonton going 0 for 5 and Calgary blanked on three tried. The Oilers are ranked last in the NHL and Calgary falls to 1 for 47 over the last 16 games.