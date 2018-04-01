Pernilla Lindberg chasing first pro win at ANA Inspiration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Pernilla Lindberg has opened play in the ANA Inspiration, trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the major championship for her first professional victory.

The 31-year-old Swede took a three-stroke lead over Amy Anderson into Sunday's final round at Mission Hills, shooting a 2-under 70 on Saturday for a tournament-record 14-under 202 total.

Olson also is trying to win for the first time as a professional. The 2009 U.S. Girls Junior champion won an NCAA-record 20 titles at North Dakota State.