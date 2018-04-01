Raptors think rest will fall into place

The Toronto Raptors didn’t get much of anything they wanted out of Boston on Saturday night because they didn’t win, they didn’t shoot very well, and they had a difficult time with the on-the-fly adjustments they had to make to the Celtics’ length and zone defence.

But they did come away with some things that might help them as they maintain their grasp on first place in the Eastern Conference over the final six games of the regular season.

Their relatively young group of backups saw first-hand what a road playoff game will be like, and they continued their season-long plan to not overtax either of their backcourt all-stars.

DeMar DeRozan, who popped his first 30-point game in his last 11 outings, played about 36 minutes — only slightly more than his season average of 34 — and Kyle Lowry was on the court for only 34 minutes, about 90 seconds more than he’s averaged all season.

It continues to be one of the major goals for coach Dwane Casey, limiting the usage of the two veterans in the regular season so that they’re fresher when the playoffs begin in two weeks.

“I think it’s going to make a big difference, even if it’s something psychological, knowing that we didn’t play that many minutes,” DeRozan said of his workload before Toronto headed out on a road trip to Boston and Cleveland. “So if it’s called for us to go out here and play big minutes at a high level, we’re going to be able to do it and still feel fresh, and be able to do it the next night if need be.”

That has been Casey’s goal all along, having the chance to ride his two most vital players for longer stretches in important post-season games and not having them worn down when that time arrives. It’s not out the realm of possibility that both Lowry and DeRozan will be needed to log 38, 40 or even 42 minutes in critical playoff games.

It might be a bit of a jolt to their systems, but having some kind of reserve of energy because the regular season was markedly easier on them is better than having them dragging, going into what the team hopes is two extra months of high-intensity games.

Knowing what’s likely to come but happy with his current workload, Lowry has taken steps to keep up his conditioning while not playing too much. His minutes are up marginally in the last 10 days and the big bump is likely coming. He’d prefer to wait.

“I’ve still been working, getting more workouts in,” said. “My minutes have gone up a little bit more. Hopefully we can cut them back down the last couple of games. I’m comfortable around that 32-minute mark. If we’ve got to build it up to 36, 37, we do it. I would like to keep it down until playoff time comes.”

None of this managing of minutes would have been possible, though, without the team’s backup guards having breakthrough years. If Fred VanVleet wasn’t as good as he’s been, if Delon Wright couldn’t be counted on to play both backcourt spots, the Raptors would have to rely much more on the two veterans since the only other option, Norm Powell, has struggled through a difficult year.

Their emergence has helped.

“You see it in Kyle’s shooting, in DeMar’s floor scoring down the lane,” Casey told reporters in Boston on Saturday morning.