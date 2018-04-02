Bob Beattie, pioneer of Alpine World Cup circuit, has died

DENVER — Bob Beattie, a ski racing pioneer who helped launch the Alpine World Cup circuit more than 50 years ago, has died. He was 85.

His son, Zeno, said Beattie died Sunday in Fruita, Colorado, after dealing with health issues.

Known as "Beats" or "Coach" to friends, Beattie's career included stints as coach of the U.S. ski team and at the University of Colorado, where he led the Buffaloes to a pair of national titles. He also was a commentator at the Olympics and authored several books.