Cardinals sign wide receiver Butler to 2-year deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed free agent wide receiver Brice Butler to a two-year contract.
Monday's move addresses one of the team's biggest needs, depth at the receiver position, following the departure of John Brown and Jaron Brown to free agency.
Butler, entering his sixth NFL season, played the last three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and
Overall, the 28-year-old receiver has appeared in 61 games, with 73 catches for 1,177 yards and eight touchdowns.