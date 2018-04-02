MLB stands behind replay reversal from Tigers-Pirates game

DETROIT — Major League Baseball is standing behind the replay reversal that took the winning run away from the Detroit Tigers in a game last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Detroit's Nicholas Castellanos was initially called safe in the bottom of the 10th inning Friday, and the Tigers spilled onto the field to celebrate what they thought was a win on opening day. After a review, Castellanos was ruled out , and the game continued. Pittsburgh ended up winning 13-10 in 13 innings .

Major League Baseball, however, is standing behind the decision.

"The nature of the exchange with the Tigers was that the replay officials made the correct call based on conclusive evidence," MLB said in a statement Monday. "The video clearly shows the catcher applying the tag on the upper right arm of the runner."

