Canucks' Sedin twins to retire at end of NHL season

Vancouver Canucks forwards Henrik and Daniel Sedin have announced this will be their last NHL season.

The twin stars broke the news in a letter on the team's website Monday.

The 37-year-olds are in their 17th NHL season, all with Vancouver.

Drafted second and third overall in 1999, the Sedins have been the face of the franchise for more than a decade.

They were never able to bring a championship to the West Coast, but led Vancouver to within one game of winning the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Henrik Sedin won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's top scorer in 2009-10 with 112 points before also capturing the Hart Trophy as league MVP.

Daniel Sedin then won the Art Ross in 2010-11 with 104 points — Henrik had 94 points — and also grabbed the Ted Lindsay Award as the league MVP voted on by the players.

Known for their tireless work in the community, as well as their class on and off the ice, the Sedins have remained committed to the Canucks through three straight miserable seasons as the team transitions to a younger core.

Daniel Sedin has 21 goals and 31 assists in 78 games this season, while Henrik Sedin has three goals and 45 assists in 79 outings.