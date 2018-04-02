Osaka, Gavrilova among seeds advancing at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Naomi Osaka of Japan and Daria Gavrilova of Australia were among the seeded players to advance in the opening round of the WTA's Volvo Car Open on Monday.

Osaka, seeded No. 10, topped Jennifer Brady of the United States, 6-4, 6-4. Gavrilova defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Other seeds who moved on at the Daniel Island Tennis Center were No. 12 Kiki Bertens of Netherlands, No. 14 Alize Cornet of France and No. 15 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.

Most of the top seeded players, including No. 1 seed Caroline Garcia of France, will begin play on Tuesday in the season's first clay-court event.