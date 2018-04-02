Sunday's Games
NHL
New Jersey 2 Montreal 1
Philadelphia 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1
Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 7 Baltimore 0
Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 8 Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 4
Seattle 5 Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, postponed
--
National League
Miami 6 Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6 Cincinnati 5
L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0
--
Interleague
Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 6, 2nd game
---
NBA
Philadelphia 119 Charlotte 102
Chicago 113 Washington 94
Indiana 111 L.A. Clippers 104
San Antonio 100 Houston 83
Atlanta 94 Orlando 88
Cleveland 98 Dallas 87
Detroit 108 Brooklyn 96
Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104
Utah 121 Minnesota 97
Denver 128 Milwaukee 125 (OT)
Golden State 117 Phoenix 107
Portland 113 Memphis 98
Sacramento 84 L.A. Lakers 83
---
NCAA Basketball
Women's Final
Notre Dame 61 Mississippi State 58
---