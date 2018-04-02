Sports

Sunday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 2 Montreal 1

Philadelphia 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Nashville 4 Tampa Bay 1

Washington 3 Pittsburgh 1

Anaheim 4 Colorado 3 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 7 Baltimore 0

Boston 2 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 8 Texas 2

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 4

Seattle 5 Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, postponed

--

National League

Miami 6 Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6 Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 9 San Francisco 0

--

Interleague

Pittsburgh 1 Detroit 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8 Detroit 6, 2nd game

---

NBA

Philadelphia 119 Charlotte 102

Chicago 113 Washington 94

Indiana 111 L.A. Clippers 104

San Antonio 100 Houston 83

Atlanta 94 Orlando 88

Cleveland 98 Dallas 87

Detroit 108 Brooklyn 96

Oklahoma City 109 New Orleans 104

Utah 121 Minnesota 97

Denver 128 Milwaukee 125 (OT)

Golden State 117 Phoenix 107

Portland 113 Memphis 98

Sacramento 84 L.A. Lakers 83 

---

NCAA Basketball

Women's Final

Notre Dame 61 Mississippi State 58

---

