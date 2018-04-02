Wild stalwart Suter needs surgery for broken ankle

The Wild announced the diagnosis Monday before hosting Edmonton, when Suter's streak of 242 consecutive regular-season games ended. That's the third-longest in franchise history. Suter was hurt Saturday at Dallas when he crashed leg-first into the end wall.

Suter already set a career high this season with 45 assists, which also beat his own franchise record for defencemen . Almost half of those assists came on a power play. Suter is also second in the NHL with an average ice time per game of 26:46. No player in the league has been on the ice more since 2012, when Suter signed with the Wild.