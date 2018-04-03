Blues' Gunnarsson out 6 months to heal torn ACL
St. Louis Blues
The Blues say the 31-year-old Gunnarsson was hurt during the first period of the Blues' 4-1 win over Vancouver on March 23. In 63 games this season, the Swede had five goals and four assists along with 22 penalty minutes.
Earlier this week, the Blues said forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. Upshall was injured Saturday night in a 6-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.
St. Louis also is without
