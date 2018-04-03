Sports

Bulls' Valentine facing knee procedure, done for season

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, center, battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine (45) and guard Jerian Grant, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

Chicago Bulls guard Denzel Valentine will miss the rest of the season after surgery this week on his left knee.

The Bulls say Valentine had swelling in the knee and an MRI indicated a need for an arthroscopic debridement procedure, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

In 77 games this season, Valentine averaged 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 27.2 minutes.

