Butler 'this close' to rejoining Timberwolves on court

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is nearing a return to action, with four critical games to go for the team in the regular season.

Butler told reporters after practice on Tuesday that he's "this close" to being back on the court. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was a full participant in the workout. His surgically repaired right knee would be evaluated again on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves play at Denver on Thursday. The Nuggets are one of their primary competitors for the remaining playoff spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Wolves are 8-8 since Butler was hurt, in quite the fight to reach the post-season for the first time in 14 years.

