Gallagher, Byron take team awards as rare bright lights in dim season

MONTREAL — Not much went right for the Montreal Canadiens this season, except perhaps the play of forwards Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron.

Both were rewarded on Tuesday, with Gallagher receiving the Molson Cup for most post-game three-star mentions and Byron taking the Jacques Beauchamp Award as the team's unsung hero in a vote among local media.

But with the Canadiens missing the playoffs for a second time in three seasons, it was hard for a gritty leader like Gallagher to get excited about a relatively minor award.

"There was a lot of other stuff going on this year that has taken up a lot of our time, but it's a nice honour," he said.

Usually Carey Price walks away with the award, with Max Pacioretty a distant second, but both the star goaltender and the captain struggled from the start of the season and then ran into injuries.

Meanwhile, Gallagher bounced back from two injury-marred campaigns to post his first 30-goal and 50-point season, leading the squad in both categories.

"The only two goals I had at the start of the year were to try to stay healthy the best that I can — to avoid the surgery room — and to try to be a consistent player," he said. "One of those things I couldn't really control so I just let that happen.

"The other thing I could control. Being a consistent player for your teammates every day is something that is important to me and it was something I was a little disappointed in last season. So just coming to work every day and trying to do your job, not worrying about all the distractions going on, everything takes care of itself."

The 25-year-old attacked the game with a renewed determination this season, digging for pucks and creating chances on most shifts. He even seemed to be getting along better with the officials, who in the past bristled at his post-whistle antics and his quick mouth.

He said he has learned to control his emotions and to tone down his comments.

"Part of it is them understanding that I'm not out there trying to make their jobs harder, I'm just trying to do my job," said Gallagher. "I understand it makes them have to work a little longer but for me to be successful I have to play a certain way.

"Over the years referees have kind of had a better understanding of my game and at the same time I've made some smarter choices on what I've said to them. I think there's more of a respect level both ways between me and the refs."

Gallagher and Byron are two of Montreal's smallest forwards. Both are five-foot-nine, with the 28-year-old Byron relying more on speed while also dishing out checks when he can. They have been linemates of late, with Byron on left wing and Gallagher on the right.

Byron was claimed off waivers from Calgary in 2015 and broke out with 22 goals in 2016-17. He is close to 20 again with three games left to play.

"I created a lot when I was (in Calgary), I just wasn't getting the chances," said Byron. "When you start scoring confidence comes and you start believing in yourself more.

"The biggest thing for me is knowing and believing that I'm not just a fourth-line player any more. I always felt that as a fourth-line guy I had to go out there and hit, penalty kill, and that was going to be my role. But I can bring more than that as an offensive guy. Being able to do a bit of everything really is what's got me here and I'm grateful for every opportunity I got in Montreal."

Both players have been solid through an otherwise forgettable season, but as it all winds down the Canadiens have also given major ice time several minor-league call-ups.

Some have shown promise, like centre Jacob de la Rose and winger Nikita Scherbak, but coach Claude Julien doesn't want any of them thinking they've secured a job for next season.

"I don't think anyone should come in here next year thinking they've got a job," said Julien. "It's important that a lot of players come in here wanting to earn their job because we need to get better.