Gyorko to 10-day DL, Bader recalled by Cardinals

Gyorko was placed on the DL before a game against the Brewers on Tuesday night. He left Monday's game in the seventh inning with a strained right hamstring. Greg Garcia will fill in a third base.

Bader is an outfielder who was named the Cardinals' minor league player of the year last season. He had been assigned to Memphis in the Pacific Coast League, but the Triple-A season has yet to begin. Bader batted .235 with three home runs in 32 games with St. Louis last season.