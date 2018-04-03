Sports

Mariners' Nelson Cruz lands on DL after spraining ankle

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz looks up as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz looks up as he crosses the plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Seattle Mariners have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the 10-day disabled list after he suffered a sprained right ankle in the season-opening series against Cleveland.

Seattle made the move Tuesday before beginning a two-game series in San Francisco where Cruz was unlikely to play. The move was retroactive to April 1. The Mariners recalled utility player Taylor Motter to take Cruz's spot on the roster. Daniel Vogelbach is likely to get the majority of at-bats at designated hitter while Cruz is out.

Cruz started the season with two homers in his first six at-bats, but slipped on the dugout steps following a two-run homer in the sixth inning of Saturday's game against Cleveland. X-rays were negative.

Cruz is the fourth Seattle starter on the disabled list, joining catcher Mike Zunino, outfielder Ben Gamel and pitcher Erasmo Ramirez.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular