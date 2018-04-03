Mavs' Nerlens Noel suspended last 5 games for drug violation
Dallas Mavericks
The NBA announced the suspension Tuesday, ending a lost season for a player trying to earn a long-term contract after failed negotiations last
Noel played just 30 games, with most of the missed time coming after surgery for a torn ligament in his left thumb in December. Before that injury was announced, the 23-year-old Noel had appeared to fall out of
After getting regular minutes for the first three weeks of the season, Noel's playing time dropped dramatically before he was benched for six games before the thumb injury was revealed. He averaged 4.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 16 minutes a game in his fourth season.
