Nets' Acy, Pistons' Drummond fined for shoving match

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) pushes Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. Both Drummond and Acy were ejected as a result of the play. The Pistons defeated the Nets 108-96. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK — The NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets forward Quincy Acy $25,000 and Detroit Pistons centre Andre Drummond $15,000 for a shoving match that resulted in their ejections.

The league announced the fines on Tuesday.

Drummond shoved Acy with 18.4 seconds left in the third quarter of the Nets' 108-96 loss to the Pistons on Sunday at Barclays Center.

Acy pursued Drummond and attempted to further the altercation, which began while battling for a loose ball. Referee David Guthrie stepped in to intervene but was pushed away by Acy.

