Ohtani hits first ML homer in first Angel Stadium at-bat
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Sho Time is off to a powerful start in Anaheim.
Shohei Ohtani hit his first major league home run in his first Angel Stadium at-bat, taking a curtain call after his three-run homer Tuesday night against the Cleveland Indians.
Ohtani capped a six-run first inning by lifting a ball out to
The hit was Ohtani's second in the majors — his first was in his first big league at-bat, at Oakland last Thursday. He also struck out the first batter he faced in his first start as a pitcher Sunday.
Ohtani will pitch against Oakland on Sunday in his first start at home.
Ohtani's shot would have been a grand slam, except Kole Calhoun had scored on a wild pitch earlier in the at-bat.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball