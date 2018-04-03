Redick, Simmons lead Philadelphia to 11th straight win
PHILADELPHIA — J.J. Redick scored 19 points and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 11th straight victory, 121-95 over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.
Neither Simmons nor Redick played in the fourth quarter for Philadelphia, which won its third consecutive contest without All-Star
The 76ers are headed to the
Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the 76ers (47-30), who also didn't have starter Dario Saric (cellulitis right elbow).
Spencer Dinwiddie had 16 points for the Nets (25-53).
The 76ers were up 61-49 at the half and took control in the third quarter. Philadelphia scored 11 of the first 12 points of the period, capped by Redick's fast-break layup with 8:36 left that made it 72-50. They went on to outscore the Nets 32-22 in the period to take a 93-71 advantage into the fourth.
Nets: F DeMarre Carroll (left hip strain) limped to the locker room 3
76ers: Saric won't make the trip to Detroit for Wednesday's game against the Pistons. Coach Brett Brown expects him to return for Friday's home contest against Cleveland. . The 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Hall of Famer Julius "Dr. J" Erving on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, N.J. Erving rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell prior to tipoff. . Brown said it's unlikely that guards Markelle Fultz and Simmons would see the court together during the playoffs, explaining that he needs to surround both with shooters. The duo did see time together in the third quarter against the Nets.
Nets: At Milwaukee on Thursday night.
76ers: Host Detroit on Wednesday night.