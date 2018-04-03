Sports Prism: Martin Luther King knew sports could help Black America change the game

On April 4, 1968, Toronto Raptors senior advisor Wayne Embry was in Philadelphia when he learned Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been killed — shot through the neck while standing on the balcony of Memphis’ Lorraine Hotel.

Embry, then a power forward with the Boston Celtics, felt gutted, unable to process the violent death of a peaceful civil rights icon, or contemplate facing the 76ers the next night.

Sports sociologist Dr. Harry Edwards received the news midway through a speech in New Mexico, disheartened by both the shooting and the people in the audience cheering it.

John Carlos was a new addition to San Jose State University’s track team when he learned of the assassination. He arrived on campus wrestling with whether to boycott the 1968 Olympics, and King’s death helped him decide.

King’s assassination might not have qualified as sports news, but to many African-American athletes the slaying was a seismic event, spurring them to recalibrate their relationships with sports and their country.

Fifty years after his death historians point out that King, while not an athlete himself, understood sharply how the civil rights movement and the integration of pro sports shaped each other.

King’s evolving relationship with Muhammad Ali is a case in point.

When Ali made public his membership in the Nation of Islam in 1964, Christan minister King criticized the fighter’s involvement with the radical Black nationalist group. But by 1967 the men had become allies, united in their vehement opposition to the Vietnam War.

“Dr. King understood there’s a dual role. On the one hand he’s okay with (black) athletes just being excellent, but he also understood that that’s not enough,” said professor Louis Moore, who teaches sport history at Grand Valley State University in Michigan. “He (also) sees athletes have this power to revolt from the system at the same time, and make the same changes that he wants to make.”

*

In November of 1967 Harry Edwards, then a PhD student in the nascent field of sports sociology, launched the Olympic Project for Human Rights (OPHR), aiming to spur action on racial inequality by organizing an Olympic boycott for African-American athletes. Two months later, the initiative brought the 25-year-old Edwards to a Manhattan hotel, where he found himself face to face with the country’s best-known civil rights leader.

More correctly, the two men stood face-to-chest. At 6-foot-8, Edwards towered over the 5-foot-7 King.

“You’re a huge man,” King said, according to Edwards.

“No, you’re the huge man,” Edwards said. “I’m just here trying to learn.”

That winter, Edwards learned his OPHR could galvanize a fractious civil rights movement.

While King is portrayed today as a universally-loved humanitarian who united people behind his crusade for racial justice, that depiction doesn’t match the reality of his final years.

In the week leading up to his death, he faced predictable criticism from conservative white politicians. West Virginia senator and former Klan member Robert Byrd derided him as a “self-seeking rabble-rouser.”

When 16-year old Larry Payne was killed by Memphis police after rioting broke out at a march King organized, the NAACP ripped King for failing to keep his protest peaceful. Meanwhile, King still sparred with the younger, more militant civil rights groups of the late 1960s, who dismissed integration as a goal and non-violence as a tactic.

But in proposing a Black American Olympic Boycott, Edwards’ OPHR won the support of militants like H. Rap Brown, and of King, who had helped lead the Montgomery Bus Boycott over a decade earlier.

“There’s a direct connection between the rise of Dr. King and athletes battling segregation and injustice in sport,” said Edwards, now a professor emeritus at the University of California at Berkeley. “Dr. King understood that there was not just a similar political interest, but an organic relationship between what he was trying to get done and what was happening (in sport) going all the way back to Jackie Robinson, and before. This is why he endorsed the OPHR and why he was critically important to us.”

In October 1968 John Carlos and teammate Tommie Smith would raise black-gloved fists on the medal podium at the Olympics in Mexico City, their gesture an indelible marker at the intersection of sports and activism.

But during that meeting in Manhattan, a 22-year-old Carlos felt star-struck by civil rights luminaries like King and Andrew Young. Carlos wasn’t sure where he would enroll for spring semester, but says meeting King helped clarify his own ideas about black athletes’ role in the civil rights movement.

King’s death helped prompt the OPHR to drop its boycott, but Carlos arrived at the 1968 Olympics intent on running fast and honouring Dr. King. His bronze medal in the men’s 200 metres gave him that chance.

“I went to Mexico City to make a statement,” said Carlos in a recent interview with the Star. “All of that was gathered in my mind — making a statement that would be so powerful, but yet and still non-violent.”

*

A sniper’s bullet felled King just after 6 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at 7:05. The news reached Embry in Philadelphia shortly afterward.

“I recall just staring at the TV and the news accounts, just stunned that this could happen,” said Embry, now a senior advisor with the Raptors. “(But) disbelief is not the word, given the history of segregation, racism and hatred. You can’t call it disbelief. (Dr. King) showed a lot of courage, and there were those who opposed it.”

Late in his career, King disagreed publicly with younger civil rights leaders like Stokely Carmichael. Where King pushed for integration, Carmichael pitched Black Power.

But their rivalry aside, Carmichael considered King a brother. He took the assassination personally and warned others would too.

“When white America killed Dr. King last night, she declared war on us,” Carmichael told a news conference the day after the assassination. “The rebellions that have been occurring around the country ... just lights up ... what is about to happen.”

Violence erupted in more than 100 U.S. cities, including Cleveland, Buffalo and on Chicago’s West Side. Riots caused a reported $10 million in damage in Washington D.C., and forced the postponment of season-opening baseball games, there and in Cincinnati, slated for April 5.

That night the Celtics and 76ers were set to begin their second-round playoff series. Boston and Philadelphia, both segregated and racially tense, had experienced race riots in recent years, and King’s death had both cities set to ignite again.

In Boston, a previously-scheduled James Brown concert was quickly re-branded a tribute to Dr. King. City officials ordered it simulcast on public TV, hoping Black Bostonians would watch at home rather than trek downtown. Brown’s camp said the decision cost him $50,000 in ticket sales, but the concert is credited with helping Boston avoid riots.

And in Philadelphia, mayor Frank Rizzo – whose use of racial slurs and support for racial profiling earned him harsh criticism — outlawed public gatherings of more than 12 people.

Celtics and 76ers players met to discuss rescheduling their game, with Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain and Wali Jones voting to postpone. Ultimately the NBA would delay game two to accomodate King’s funeral. But Embry says Rizzo and the NBA ruled that game one would proceed as scheduled, hoping it would head off riots.

“We wanted to pay respect to Dr. King, and our first inclination was let’s not play the game,” Embry said. “The end result was, we did play the following night. The reason was to keep people off the streets.”

The night of the assassination, Carlos spoke at a campus rally mourning Dr. King, feeling betrayed by the country he would represent in that year’s Olympics.

“Wasn’t nobody preaching non-violence at that time like Dr. King was,” Carlos said. “He was the most peaceful individual, and they take his life in a violent way? America’s got to do better. It’s got to do better.”

*

A commercial break during this February’s Super Bowl gave the year’s largest U.S. TV audience a pure distillation of the modern-day, mainstream image of Martin Luther King Jr.: Colourblind, de-clawed and propped up as a corporate spokesperson.

The 60-second Dodge commercial quoted a speech King made exactly two months before his death, his words playing over a montage of Dodge Ram owners using their trucks to help people out. In this recasting of King’s message, the civil rights icon and Dodge Ram owners are united in their devotion to service.

Though King’s estate approved the ad, historians quickly pointed out the commercial missed a fundamental truth about him. In the same speech, King skewered both the advertising industry and the conspicuous consumption it promoted.

Moore said the ad fit a familiar pattern of ignoring inconvenient realities about King, then showcasing a sanitized version of him that can appear in commercials without unsettling audiences.

“The whitewashing (of King’s image) is definitely post-assassination, and that’s just us not wanting to tell the truth about ourselves,” Moore said. “How would these conversations be to day if every time we had Dr. King celebrations we admitted that (white) Americans didn’t really like Dr. King? What does it mean that we didn’t like this guy who was nothing but non-violent?”

Indeed, King’s final campaign didn’t involve him using his influence on behalf of a corporate behemoth. Instead he traveled back and forth to Memphis, rallying with striking sanitation workers, most of whom were black.

During the 11-week work stoppage picketers often toted the “I AM A MAN” placards now entrenched in the public’s memory of the civil rights movement. The strike also featured a King whose words didn’t match the race-neutral worldview often projected onto him. In his final speech, King urged black Memphians to boycott racist businesses and divest from white-owned banks.

“The American Negro, collectively, is richer than most nations of the world,” he said. “That’s power right there if we know how to pool it…

“We begin the process of building a greater economic base and at the same time we’re putting pressure where it really hurts.”

Edwards says King’s late-career message of Black self-reliance also informs the activism of contemporary athletes, aware of their economic clout and willing to leverage it to fight racism.

In November 2015, nine months before NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting out pre-game anthems, Black football players at the University of Missouri threatened to boycott a game unless the school fired president Tim Wolfe for failing to act after a rash of racist incidents on campus.

The school couldn’t field a full squad without Black players, nor could it forfeit the $1 million in revenue the game would generate. Wolfe resigned and the game was played as scheduled.

At the time, sports and race scholar Drew Brown pointed said the players’ near-boycott resonated even more deeply because they lent strength to an ongoing campaign for racial justice unrelated to sports.

“They’re recognizing the bigger picture, one that prioritizes their blackness over their identity as athletes,” said Brown, a former CFL player now teaching at the University of Delaware. “They’re saying, ‘we’re Black students first, before we’re athletes.’ That’s important.”

Edwards says contemporary athlete-activists — from Kaepernick to LeBron James and beyond — draw from a playbook inherited from King, who in turn refined his civil rights strategies with lessons learned from athletes like Jackie Robinson.

“These young Black folks are not gradualists. We’re not interested in sitting down and getting a cup of coffee with you – we want to own the coffee shop,” Edwards said. “Dr. King understood that because we talked about it. It all is interconnected with the very thing Dr. King was trying to do.”