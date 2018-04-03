Toronto FC wins 1st leg of Champions League semifinal

TORONTO — Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore scored first-half goals and Toronto FC beat Mexico's Club America 3-1 in the CONCACAF Champions League in the first leg of the semifinal on a wet and breezy Tuesday night.

Ashtone Morgan had the other goal for Toronto (3-1-1) before an energetic BMO Field crowd of 23,463.

Andres Ibarguen scored for Club America (3-1-1), which suffered its first loss of the competition.

After a physical opening half, a skirmish reportedly ensued in the tunnel as the two teams left the field for their respective dressing rooms. But when the second half began, both squads had 11 players aside.