Armada star Alex Barre-Boulet named QMJHL MVP; Zadina top prospect

BROSSARD, Que. — Alex Barre-Boulet of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada was named most valuable player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League at the Golden Puck Awards gala on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old Barre-Boulet took the Michel Briere Trophy after leading the league with a team-record 53 goals and 116 points and helping the Armada to a first-place finish.

Filip Zadina of the Halifax Mooseheads, slated to go high in the NHL draft in June, took the Mike Bossy Trophy as the league's top professional prospect after a season of 44 goals and 82 points.

Olivier Galipeau of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan was named defenceman of the year, winning the Emile Bouchard Trophy for a 25-goal, 74-point campaign with a plus-39 differential.

Goaltender Samuel Harvey of the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies was handed the Jacques Plante Trophy for posting the league's top goals-against average of 2.10 and save percentage of .930.

The rookie of the year was Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic. The 16-year-old, who is considered a potential first-overall NHL pick in 2020, had 42 goals and 80 points and was plus-35.

The Ron Lapointe Trophy for coach of the year went to the Armada's Joel Bouchard, whose team set a franchise record with 44 wins and tied the team mark with 95 points.

Armada captain Alexandre Alain was named scholastic player of the year while his teammate Joel Teasdale was named most gentlemanly player.

The Humanitarian Trophy went to Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

The general manager of the year was the Oceanic's Serge Beausoleil, while the personality of the year was Drummondville Voltigeurs and Canadian world junior gold medal winning coach Dominique Ducharme.

The league also inducted Danny Groulx, Stephane Quintal, Marc Denis and Vincent Lecavalier as well as scout Eric Taylor into its hall of fame.

The first all-star team had Harvey in goal, Titan teammates Galipeau and Noah Dobson on defence, and Lafreniere, Barre-Boulet and Zadina as forwards.

The second team had Rimouski's Colten Ellis in goal with Nicolas Beaudin of Drummondville and Charle-Edouard D'Astous of Rimouski on defence, and Alain up front with the Victoriaville Tigres' Maxime Comtois and Vitalii Abramov.