Blackmon agrees to $108M, 6-year deal with Rockies
SAN DIEGO — NL batting champion Charlie Blackmon made a long-term commitment to the Colorado Rockies rather than test next season's free-agent market, agreeing to a contract that guarantees $108 million over six seasons.
The two-time All-Star
Blackmon has player options of $21 million for 2022 and $10 million for 2023, and his 2023 salary can escalate up to $5 million based on plate appearances in 2022: $500,000 each for 400, 425, 450, 475, 500 and 525, and $1 million apiece for 550 and 575.
His 2023 salary would increase by $2 million if he is among the top three in MVP voting from 2018-22 and by $1 million if he finishes fourth or fifth. The 2023 salary is capped at $18 million.
As part of the deal negotiated by agents Sam and Seth Levinson, Blackmon can list 15 teams each season he can't be traded to without his consent.
The deal follows an
