Blackwell scores tiebreaker in third as AHL Americans edge Rocket 3-2

LAVAL, Que. — Colin Blackwell's second of the game broke a tie in the third period to lift the Rochester Americans to a 3-2 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.

Blackwell scored his first 13:34 into the first period. Sean Malone had the other goal for Rochester (34-20-17) and Danny O'Regan had two assists.

Adam Cracknell and Antoine Waked scored for the Rocket (24-39-9) while Matt Taormina set up both goals.